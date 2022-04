● S ecor Metropark programs, 10001 W. Central Ave.; Birds of a Feather Walk (adults and 12+) 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Secor Center parking lot, bring binoculars if you have them and jumpstart your bird watching on this winter walk in search of resident meadow and woodland species. We will also hone our listening skills to learn some bird calls and songs. Cost: $3. Rain or shine. Register: 419-407-9700.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO