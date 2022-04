BERLIN HEIGHTS — The Edison Middle School Power of the Pen team competed in district competition on Jan. 28. Due to a conflict with the SBC basketball tournament, the Chargers competed in the St. Mary’s division this year. The seventh-grade team finished in third place. Ella Pennell was district champion and Elena Moore was the runner-up. Elena will have 2 of her writing pieces published in the Power of the Pen Book of Winners for winning the Best of the Round in two of her writing rounds.

