Warren County, TN

Area authorities need help identifying suspect

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities in neighboring Warren County are attempting to identify a person who was allegedly responsible for a burglary...

WSMV

Woman serving 15 years for murder found dead in her cell

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate who pleaded guilty to murdering a man in November 2017. 21-year-old Myeisha Brown was found dead in her cell at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center, formerly the Tennessee Prison for Women. Brown was...
NASHVILLE, TN
Laclede Record

Local car dealer charged with fraud

A Lebanon car salesman has been charged with consumer fraud, according to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Marcus James Hill of Lebanon, is accused of 13 violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act relating to his two car dealerships, Variety Auto Sales and Hilltop Auto Sales. Charged in Laclede County, Hill faces 13 felony counts of deceptive business practices. The charges allege that Hill falsely promised consumers that they would receive proper title and warranties with their purchase of a used car, according to a press release from the Attorney General’s Office. Hill then failed to provide titles to the vehicles, honor promised warranties, and in at least one instance, failed to provide the vehicle entirely, the release said. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Three arrested on suspected neglect charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Three women have been accused in a case of neglect involving a special needs individual who died in 2020. According to a press release sent out by the Evansville Police Department, one suspect, Latavia Booker, 20, of Evansville, made a 911 call on January 5, 2020 stating that a client of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WREG

Raleigh rape suspect captured by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Police on Wednesday arrested a suspect wanted in a rape and burglary at a home in Raleigh last month. Officers were called to an alleged sexual assault Feb. 2 in the 3000 block of Royal Wood Drive, where someone forced his way into a home and assaulted the homeowner. Wednesday, police arrested Glen […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WTVQ

Nicholasville police need help identifying man

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Nicholasville Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who may have information involving a recent theft. According to police, the person seen on camera appears to have traveled in a Nissan Altima at some point. If you can identify the man or...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WREG

Memphis couple indicted in identity theft phone scam

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A couple accused of running a large-scale identity theft scheme has been indicted on criminal charges, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. According to investigators with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Danley, 31, and Taryna Watson, 27, worked from a Bartlett-area residence where they called AT&T call centers and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Ask Public For Help Identifying Suspects In Catalytic Converter Theft

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in the theft of a catalytic converter. (credit: Dallas Police Department) On February 4, 2022, at about 4:30 p.m., the suspects removed the catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in the 8500 block of Forney Road. The suspect vehicle can be seen in these images taken from the victim’s surveillance camera. (credit: Dallas Police Department) This offense is documented on case number 802581-2022. Anyone with information regarding the identity of these suspects are asked to call Detective J. Hellenguard, #8458, with the Dallas Police Department’s Southeast Investigative Unit at 214-671-0132.
DALLAS, TX
WKRN

Nashville shooting suspect considered to be ‘danger to the community’ captured in Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect in a shooting in Nashville over the weekend was captured in Kentucky Wednesday morning. Metro police reported 20-year-old Isaiah Kamaree Burr shot and critically injured 20-year-old Chayna Sherill on Dickerson Pike around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Sherill was found lying outside the driver’s seat of a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruz after the car reportedly crashed into the Bank of America building in the 3000 block of Dickerson Pike.
NASHVILLE, TN

