Although he is known for his harsh criticism, chefs who've worked with Gordon Ramsay have said he won't lose his cool unless food or his reputation is on the line. In fact, "Hell's Kitchen" contestant Nona Johnson actually told Mashed that Ramsay is "really, really funny." Through social media, we can get more of a glimpse at the celebrity chef's personality, and thanks to a TikTok duet he posted recently, we can see his sense of humor in effect.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 18 DAYS AGO