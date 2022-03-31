ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Skippy recalling peanut butters that may contain stainless steel fragments

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NPZa0_0evKAtJt00

(NEXSTAR) – Nearly 162,000 pounds of select Skippy peanut butter products are being voluntarily recalled because some of the jars may contain small fragments of stainless steel.

More News from WRBL

Skippy Foods announced the recall Wednesday evening, saying roughly 9,350 cases of three products with specific code dates are affected. The stainless steel fragments are from a piece of manufacturing equipment.

Below is a list of the affected products and their corresponding code dates, which are found on the top of the lid.

Product Recalled Code Date
SKIPPY ® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 40oz Best if Used By MAY0423
Best if Used By MAY0523
SKIPPY ® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter – Club, 2/40oz Best if Used By MAY0523
SKIPPY ® Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3oz Best if Used By MAY0623
Best if Used By MAY0723
SKIPPY ® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein, 14oz Best if Used By MAY1023

According to Skippy , internal detection systems at the manufacturing facility were able to detect the equipment issue. There have not yet been any reports from consumers about fragments found in the peanut butter.

Instead, Skippy said it is voluntarily recalling the affected products “out of an abundance of caution” and to “ensure that consumers are made aware of the issue.”

Pfizer recalls 3 types of blood pressure medication over possible cancer risk

The company says the recalled peanut butters were sent to 18 states: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin.

No other Skippy products are included in this recall.

If you have one of the above products, you are encouraged to return it at the store you purchased it from, contact Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779, or visit the company’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3

15K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
WCIA

Not all peanut butter safe for dogs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Peanut butter is a tasty treat many dog owners give to their furry companion, however, certain brands of peanut butter may be harmful to your four-legged friend. According to the Illinois State Veterinarian Medical Association, peanut butter containing the artificial sweetener, xylitol, can cause canines to suffer from a rapid drop […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Connecticut State
State
Illinois State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
State
Nebraska State
ABC 4

Best stainless steel tea kettle

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For many people, there is nothing better than the sound of a whistling tea kettle in the morning because it signals the first cup of tea for the day. Tea kettles come in a variety of different materials, but most people use stainless steel tea kettles because they are durable, naturally BPA-free and more affordable than cast iron.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US

EDITED BY CMUMPHREY. TO MOVE OVERNIGHT TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 31. CODZ101-105 ON HOLD.A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued. Nationwide, there are at least 29 pending lawsuits challenging law enforcement use of force during the 2020 protests, according to...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skippy Peanut Butter#Stainless Steel#Food Drink#Nexstar#May0523
WRBL News 3

Hundreds line up to buy legal cannabis in NM

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — As of Friday, recreational marijuana is now legal in New Mexico, bringing sales of cannabis right to the doorstep of Texas. More News from WRBL People began waiting in long lines at R. Greenleaf dispensary that opened at midnight in Las Cruces. Some waited as many as six hours in […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WRBL News 3

The 100-year search for an alternative heart

(STACKER) – About 2,000 hearts are available each year for transplantation, but more than 3,000 people are on the heart transplant list. A 2021 study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that over the past decade, the percentage of organs accepted for transplant has not increased proportionally to the number of donor hearts […]
HEALTH
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy