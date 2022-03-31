Severe Weather Statement issued for Gadsden, Leon, Liberty, Wakulla by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Mono Breezy to Strong Winds Monday with Patchy Blowing Dust A potent area of low pressure moving into the Pacific northwest will bring increased winds Monday afternoon and evening. There is a potential for westerly winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts 35 to 45 mph. Although strong winds gusts are expected mainly north of US-50, some wind prone areas to the south of USA-50 could see brief higher wind gusts to 55 mph through the afternoon and evening. Areas of blowing dust may also locally reduce visibility Monday, especially along US-95 and USA-95 in Mineral and southern Lyon counties. These winds will create a risk to high profile vehicles traveling on US-95 from Schurz to the Mineral/Esmeralda County line, and the US-359 corridor from Topaz Lake to Lee Vining, so use caution for strong cross winds. Choppy boating conditions are expected on Lake Topaz, Weber Reservoir, and Walker Lake so extra care should be taken when boating. Anyone venturing into higher country should be prepared for strong winds across exposed eastern Sierra ridges where gusts 60 to 90 mph are likely.

ALPINE COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO