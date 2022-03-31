Severe Weather Statement issued for Gadsden, Leon, Liberty, Wakulla by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 05:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Calhoun; Gadsden; Liberty FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT/815 AM EDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and Panhandle Florida, including the following counties, in Big Bend Florida, Gadsden and Liberty. In Panhandle Florida, Bay, Calhoun and Gulf. * WHEN...Until 715 AM CDT /815 AM EDT/. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 412 AM CDT /512 AM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen over the past hour with much higher rainfall totals yesterday. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Blountstown, Stonemill Creek, Wewahitchka, Chattahoochee, Greensboro, Gretna, Bristol, Altha, Abe Springs, Sharpstown, Clarksville, Frink, Hugh Creek, Red Oak, Kennys Mill, Scotts Ferry, Marysville, Durham and Blountstown Airport. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
