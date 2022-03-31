ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, FL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-31 09:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for Big Bend of Florida...and southwestern Georgia. To report...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 13:48:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Cold wind chills to 55 below zero and areas of blowing snow expected. Plan on areas of poor visibilities and difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Brooks Range Passes. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility down to one half mile or less at times. Cold wind chills as low as 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 13:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL GRANT PARISH At 106 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Timber Trails, or 8 miles northeast of Boyce, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Grant Parish, including the following locations... Dry Prong, Lake Iatt, Williana and Bentley. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
GRANT PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Ripley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 14:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Ripley The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Ripley County in southeastern Missouri Butler County in southeastern Missouri * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 229 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Oxly to near Peach Orchard, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Naylor and Oxly around 235 PM CDT. Fairdealing around 240 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Milltown, Harviell, Poplar Bluff, Neelyville and Qulin. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Craven, Jones, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Jones; Pamlico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JONES...CENTRAL CRAVEN...SOUTHWESTERN BEAUFORT AND SOUTHWESTERN PAMLICO COUNTIES At 735 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bonnerton, or 10 miles southeast of River Road, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Bern, James City, Trent Woods, River Bend, Blounts Creek, Vanceboro, Askins, Cayton, Jasper, Tuscarora, Rhems, Edward, Grantsboro, Royal, Bonnerton, Cox Crossroads, Riverdale, Olympia, Maribel and Merritt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 14:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties Breezy to Strong Winds Monday with Patchy Blowing Dust A potent area of low pressure moving into the Pacific northwest will bring increased winds Monday afternoon and evening. There is a potential for westerly winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts 35 to 45 mph. Although strong winds gusts are expected mainly north of US-50, some wind prone areas to the south of USA-50 could see brief higher wind gusts to 55 mph through the afternoon and evening. Areas of blowing dust may also locally reduce visibility Monday, especially along US-95 and USA-95 in Mineral and southern Lyon counties. These winds will create a risk to high profile vehicles traveling on US-95 from Schurz to the Mineral/Esmeralda County line, and the US-359 corridor from Topaz Lake to Lee Vining, so use caution for strong cross winds. Choppy boating conditions are expected on Lake Topaz, Weber Reservoir, and Walker Lake so extra care should be taken when boating. Anyone venturing into higher country should be prepared for strong winds across exposed eastern Sierra ridges where gusts 60 to 90 mph are likely.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for South Central Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: South Central Elko County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM MONDAY TO 2 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the first Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the second Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...South Central Elko County. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 5 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. For the first Wind Advisory, from 9 PM Monday to 2 AM PDT Tuesday. For the second Wind Advisory, from 2 PM to 5 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds will create areas of blowing dust, resulting in greatly reduced visibility.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Miami Dade County, Metropolitan Miami Dade by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 09:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-03 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Miami Dade County; Metropolitan Miami Dade A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Miami-Dade County through 745 PM EDT At 711 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Miami, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Miami, Hialeah, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Key Biscayne, Surfside, Miami Gardens, Virginia Key, North Miami, Doral, North Miami Beach, Miami Lakes, Opa-Locka, Miami Springs, Miami Shores, North Bay Village, West Miami, El Portal, Medley and Gladeview. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southeastern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southeastern Elko County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY TO 2 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Southeastern Elko County. * WHEN...From 2 PM Monday to 2 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could further add to the travel difficulties.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Callahan, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Nolan, Shackelford, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-03 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Callahan; Fisher; Haskell; Jones; Nolan; Shackelford; Taylor; Throckmorton Scattered strong thunderstorm will impact portions of the Big Country through 715 PM CDT Scattered strong thunderstorms will continue to develop from Haskell and Throckmorton south to Abilene and Sweetwater, moving east at 35 mph. Any of these storms will be capable of producing strong wind gusts. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Abilene, Sweetwater, Clyde, Haskell, Stamford, Anson, Hamlin, Albany, Baird, Roscoe, Throckmorton, Blackwell, Wylie, Nolan, Merkel, Tye, Tuscola, Roby, Rule and Hawley. This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 229 and 313. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Box Butte, South Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Box Butte, South Sioux; Pine Ridge, Nebraska National Forest, Oglala National Grasslands RED FLAG WARNING UNTIL 7 PM MDT TODAY FOR SOUTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FIRE WEATHER WATCH MONDAY AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING FOR NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 311 AND 312 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 311 and 312. * WIND...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent during the afternoon. * HAINES...6 or High Potential for large fire growth. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Santa Barbara County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT MONDAY HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, north to northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Mountains. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 6 PM PDT Monday. For the High Wind Watch, from Monday evening through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for King by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 15:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-03 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: King THREAT OF RIVER FLOODING FOR KING COUNTY HAS DIMINESHED Lower expected rainfall amounts over the Central Cascades this afternoon through Monday has reduced the threat of flooding for the Snoqualmie River in King County. Please monitor the latest river forecasts from the National Weather Service in case conditions changes.
KING COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 13:45:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-03 14:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Haines Borough and Lynn Canal WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON Spotter reports indicate 3 to 4 inches of snow have fallen since this morning. Snow showers are expected to continue through the afternoon with minor additional accumulations expected.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Bennett, Mellette, Todd, Tripp by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-07 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Bennett; Mellette; Todd; Tripp HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...Bennett County, Todd County, Mellette County and Tripp County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...The high winds could blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM MONDAY TO 2 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the first Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the second Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 5 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. For the first Wind Advisory, from 9 PM Monday to 2 AM PDT Tuesday. For the second Wind Advisory, from 2 PM to 5 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. North-south oriented roadways, including U.S. 93, will be impacted with strong crosswinds and will create hazardous driving conditions especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds will create areas of blowing dust, resulting in greatly reduced visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Wet snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. West- southwest wind gusts 30 to 50 mph in exposed areas such as across ridges, peaks, and passes. * WHERE...High Cascades above 5000 feet including Highway 62 near Crater Lake, Highways 138 and 230 near Diamond Lake, and Highway 58 near Willamette Pass. * WHEN...From midnight Sunday night to noon PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Snow and blowing snow will reduce visibility, at times, especially in exposed areas. Gusty winds combined with wet snow could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of heavy snow with one inch per hour snowfall rates is likely (70 percent chance) Monday morning. Snow will likely continue into Monday afternoon, but road temperatures will warm and impacts to roadways should lessen. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid outdoor burning during this time as outdoor burning is not advised. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Red Willow Critical fire weather conditions Today .Northwesterly winds at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph along with relative humidity values as low as 13 percent in Red Willow county. As a result, the Red Flag Warning continues. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 081 * Affected Area...In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
RED WILLOW COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Oglala Lakota by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-07 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Oglala Lakota HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Oglala Lakota County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...The high winds could blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD

