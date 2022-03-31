Mike Harley Talks UM Pro Day and The Future with Joe Rose

The Miami Hurricanes hosted their pro day yesterday on campus in Coral Gables. Mike Harley who is in the Miami record books with the most receptions ever is one of the players who worked out yesterday at pro day. Mike joined The Joe Rose Show on Thursday morning to talk about yesterday's pro day and how he thinks his performance was. Harley also spoke about being around the team with new Head Coach Mario Cristobal. You can listen to our full conversation right here!