North Scottsdale roadway to be expanded to 4 lanes

 3 days ago

Pima Road, between Dynamite Boulevard to Las Piedras, will be upgraded to a four-lane major arterial street following a new Scottsdale City Council approval.

The improvements will widen a 1.4-mile swath of roadway with a new sidewalk and improved bike lanes.

On March 29, Scottsdale City Council approved on consent an engineering services contract with Michael Baker International for the design services of Pima Road. The contract is for $1,274,981, city documents show.

Pima Road is currently two lanes in each direction. The improvements will widen the road to four lanes, with raised landscape medians, a new six-to-eight-foot sidewalk on the west side of Pima Road, plus a 10-foot shared-use path and unpaved trail on the east side of the road.

According to a city staff report, safety improvements at critical intersections are also a part of the project, including a bridge and/or series of large culvert structures that will be required where Pima Road crosses the Rawhide Wash.

This project is funded through the arterial life cycle program, utilizing a 0.5% county-wide sales tax and local funds. A staff report also notes that the Pima Road project will have future operating impacts, which will be identified as part of the design process and included in future budget development.

