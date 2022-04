Dorothy “June” Pastor, 84, of Fayetteville, PA, and formerly of Glassport, PA passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022 in her home with her family by her side. Born May 3, 1937 in Thurston, OH, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Dean and Margaret M. (Lenhart) England, and widow to the late Thomas George Pastor, who preceded her in death on August 20, 2017.

