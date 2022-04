The 2022 Grammy Awards delivered some pretty amazing moments, but our favorite might be Questlove’s dig at Will Smith over his infamous Oscars slap. Questlove got a warm reception at the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 3, just one week after his Academy Award win for Summer of Soul got overshadowed by Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage. The documentary also won a Grammy on Sunday for Best Music Film, and Questlove took the stage to present the award Song Of The Year. It was during his time on stage, though, that Questlove took a dig at The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air star and everyone applauded him inside the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

