CGSS Spouse Program shares career resources for spouses

Xbox One Controller Beside Three Xbox One CasesAnthony. "Hey. So I am writing because I am going through a situation that I can't quite grasp. My baby mama and I have been together for five years and we now share three beautiful children. Before the kids came along we had a superb relationship. We talked consistently, watched movies, spent quality time together, and showed affection. She has started accusing me of being more involved with the Xbox games I play than I am with her. In my defense, I have argued her lack of initiation. I get off work and come straight home to her and the kids. She goes about her day as if I am not around and spends 90% of her time glued to her phone. I have stopped asking or even reaching for the device because it starts over the top arguments and fights. I just don't understand women. So instead I retreat to the game to unwind and end my day. As a man, I feel if she honestly wanted my attention she'd grasp it if you know what I mean, however, she doesn't say anything until she hears a female voice on the game speak to me. All of her friends and family have rallied against me calling me disrespectful, childish, and as you can imagine everything but my God-given name. If I am wrong, how can I fix the problem?" -DerrickR.

13 DAYS AGO