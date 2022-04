BIG night for Chris Stapleton. Gonna need to make a little room in the trophy case after Chris notched his third Grammy of the evening at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Earlier tonight, during the pre-show awards, he won Best Country Solo Performance for his 2021 hit “You Should Probably Leave” and another for Best Country Song for “Cold.” And just now, he took home the Grammy for Best Country Album. With some decent competition, Chris beat out Skeletons by […] The post Chris Stapleton Wins His Third Grammy Of The Night With Best Country Album, ‘Starting Over’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 21 MINUTES AGO