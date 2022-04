TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — By 2026, new vehicles will have to travel an average of 40 miles per gallon or better, according to a new federal rule announced by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Friday. “Car manufacturers would be required to produce cars, minivans, SUVs, and pickup trucks that get better mileage than ever before,” said Buttigieg. “It means if you’re filling up four times a month, that would become three times a month by model year 2026 based on those averages. That would save a typical family household hundreds of dollars.”

