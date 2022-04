Modern times come with modern conveniences -- for a price. Smart home tech is getting cheaper though, and nowhere is that truer than when it comes to lighting up your home. Smart bulbs have become more affordable and accessible, with tons of competitors flooding the market. Whether you're looking to try out smart lighting for the first time or just want to upgrade your current setup to support more bulbs, the Sengled smart light bulb starter kit is a great option, and at 33% off, you'll pay just $10 to get the ball rolling.

