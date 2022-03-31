ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remains of Ohio WWII soldier identified

By Joe Clark
NBC4 Columbus
WASHINGTON (WCMH) — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) has announced that the remains of World War II soldier from Ohio have been identified.

The DPAA says remains of Army Pfc. William L. Groh, Jr., 22, of Tiffin, was originally identified July 9, 2021, but his family only recently received their full briefing on his identification, which is why the information is now being released.

A release from the DPAA states:

In November 1944, Groh was assigned to Company F, 12 th Infantry Regiment, 4 th Infantry Division. His unit was part of the Hürtgen Forest offensive, near Hürtgen, Germany, when he was reported wounded in action on Nov. 13. This was also the last day his unit saw him. German forces never listed him as a prisoner of war. The War Department issued a presumptive finding of death on Nov. 14, 1945.

Following the end of the war, the American Graves Registration Command (AGRC) was tasked with investigating and recovering missing American personnel in Europe. They conducted several investigations in the Hürtgen area between 1946 and 1950, but were unable to recover or identify Groh’s remains. He was declared non-recoverable in September 1951.

While studying unresolved American losses in the Hürtgen area, a DPAA historian determined that one set of unidentified remains, designated X-5437 Neuville, originally discovered by a German forester and recovered by the AGRC in 1947, possibly belonged to Groh. The remains, which had been buried in Ardennes American Cemetery, were disinterred in April 2019 and sent to the DPAA laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, for examination and identification.

To identify Groh’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial and material evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis.

Groh’s name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Hombourg, Belgium, along with the others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

The DPAA says Groh will be buried in Phoenix, Arizona.

