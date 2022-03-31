ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Firefighter injured in house fire on Hazeltine Drive, officials say

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 18 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the St. George Fire Department (SGFD) responded to a large house...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Firefighters respond to accident, battle house fire

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville Firefighters had some extra help Monday night. At around 8:35 p.m., Taylorville Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 104. Fire crews spent about an hour freeing the driver from a very complicated extrication. The victim was quickly taken to an area hospital for treatment. At around […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Accidents
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Black Enterprise

Update: Report Says 14-Year-Old Missouri Teen’s Harness Was In ‘Locked Position’ When He Fell

An accident report has been filed in the death of a Missouri teenager who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week. BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who was visiting Orlando’s Icon Park with his football team, died from his injuries after a fatal plunge from the Free Fall drop tower last Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL
WBIR

Police say two women dead, one injured, after house fire in Bell County, KY

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police said two women were dead inside of a house after a fire at around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. They said another was injured. They said the fire started in the Colmar community of Bell County. The two victims were identified as Diana Poff, 75, and Willina Risner, 46, both from Middlesboro. A third woman was also taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for injuries. She was identified as Wyona Poff, 53, from Middlesboro.
BELL COUNTY, KY
WAFB

2 people identified in deadly stabbing in Brusly, suspect in custody

BRUSLY, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (WBRSO) are investigating a deadly stabbing in Brusly, Louisiana on Sunday, March 27. According to officials, deputies were dispatched to Lukeville Lane around 9:30 a.m. where deputies found a dead body in the house. Major Zach Simmers with WBRSO identified the two victims, on Monday, March 28 as Myiesha Adams, 29, and Robert Washington 66.
BRUSLY, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Ronald Greene committee chairman: ‘Something going on at State Police that’s rotten’

State lawmakers grew frustrated Tuesday with a high-ranking member of Louisiana State Police when he avoided answers to their questions about the 2019 in-custody death of Ronald Greene.  “There’s something going on at State Police that’s rotten,” Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma, chair of a special House committee that is looking into allegations of a coverup. […] The post Ronald Greene committee chairman: ‘Something going on at State Police that’s rotten’ appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#St George#Accident#Sgfd
KOLD-TV

Firefighters stop backyard grill fire, protect house

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters from the Green Valley Fire District were called out to a fire that began when a backyard grill caught fire this weekend. According to information from the district, the grill flamed up and melted the propane supply hose, resulting in a fire that engulfed the entire grill.
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Firefighters put out house fire in Sperry

SPERRY, Okla. — A house in Sperry caught fire Friday morning. Sperry, Skiatook and Country Corner firefighters all helped to put out the fire at a home on East Blair Street and North Frankfort Avenue. Country Corner Fire Chief Randall Williamson said the house was fully engulfed in fire...
SPERRY, OK
WAFB

Missing 82-year-old woman found safe

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said there is a good ending to the search for a missing 82-year-old woman. According to officials, Bertha Robertson Mack, 82, has been found. They added she is safe, unharmed, and has been reunited with her family. Mack was reported...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Body found near City Park golf course

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating after a body was found near the City Park golf course Thursday morning. Investigators say the body was found in a vehicle in the parking lot. This is a developing news story. WAFB will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy