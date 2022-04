LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Traffic fatalities are on the rise in Nevada. More collisions stem from impairment on the road than in previous years, according to researchers. “It’s really increased during COVID, and it’s really staying during COVID. It’s not going down to what it was before, so I think there’s a real opportunity to see if we can make some legislative changes,” trauma surgeon Dr. Deborah Kuhls said.

