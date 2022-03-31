ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mikel Arteta hoping for double fitness boost as Arsenal travel to Crystal Palace

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xLkl2_0evK777G00

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is hoping for a double fitness boost ahead of their London derby away to Crystal Palace.

The Gunners went into the international break on the back of a win at Aston Villa which kept them in pole position to secure a top-four Premier League finish and a return to Champions League football.

Aaron Ramsdale missed the victory at Villa Park with a hip injury and was forced to withdraw from the England squad as a result.

He is almost certain to be unavailable on Monday night but Arteta may be able to call on Bukayo Saka – who scored the only goal to see off Villa – and full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Saka tested positive for coronavirus while away with the Three Lions, ruling him out of the friendly wins over Switzerland and Ivory Coast but is now back in full training at Arsenal.

“Bukayo is feeling good, he’s training today, hopefully he is still feeling as he was yesterday,” Arteta said on Thursday.

“I don’t know how much he would have played (with England). Sometimes when a player is in a good moment, you don’t want to stop it.

“It’s what it is, he had Covid and we had to take him out of the national team. He had some time to rest and to recover, but he will be training in the next few days to again hit the form he was in.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41aK6v_0evK777G00
Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu (right) has been missing since January with calf issues (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Tomiyasu has been struggling with a two different calf injuries and has not featured since the second leg of Arsenal’s Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Liverpool on January 20.

“I think it will be close,” Arteta said of Tomiyasu’s chances of playing at Selhurst Park.

“He’s been training more and more. He has the boys back now, so he will be joining some sessions this week and let’s see how it is.

“He had a recurring injury, but in the other calf, which was strange and difficult to predict.

“He’s been through a lot in the last two years with all the Covid and the amount of games that he’s played.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ziltD_0evK777G00
Saka felt he had been given a rough time by the Villa players (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

“The transition to a different league with the intensity, it’s completely different. So we can find the right reasons and hopefully don’t go through that situation again because – especially for him – it’s been tough.”

Saka had gone into the international break having called for more protection from referees after feeling he was on the receiving end on a number of tough challenges during the Villa win.

Speaking after the game, Villa manager Steven Gerrard showed little sympathy for Saka’s comments, saying, “It’s part of the game”, that “physicality’s allowed” and that the winger would “learn quick”.

I think we have to protect our best players and that's in the hands of the referee

But Arteta defended Saka’s opinion, adding: “I think Bukayo said he was not going to complain, but he wanted some consistency in the refereeing.

“The only person who can protect the players is the referee because he guides the level of the game and the level of the contact and physicality that is allowed or not allowed in a football match.

“I think we have to protect our best players and that’s in the hands of the referee.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Tottenham turn heat up on Arsenal in top-four battle by thrashing Newcastle

Tottenham moved into the top four of the Premier League with a statement 5-1 win over Newcastle which piles the pressure on north London rivals Arsenal. After falling behind to Fabian Schar’s first-half free-kick, goals from Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and Steven Bergwijn moved them above the Gunners in the table on goal difference.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Takehiro Tomiyasu
Person
Mikel Arteta
newschain

Patrick Vieira puzzled by Arsenal’s title drought

Patrick Vieira admits he can scarcely believe Arsenal have gone nearly two decades without winning the Premier League title. Vieira won three championships in a nine-season spell with the Gunners and captained the Invincibles side – Arsenal’s last top-flight success in 2004. The former Arsenal skipper will be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Six dead and 10 injured in mass shooting in Sacramento

Police in California are searching for at least one suspect in connection with a mass shooting in Sacramento city centre in which six people died and 10 people were injured. Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said at a news conference that police were patrolling the area at about 2am as bars and nightclubs were closing when they heard gunfire.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Liverpool#Crystal Palace#Carabao Cup
newschain

Bruno Fernandes calls for Man Utd to raise standards

Bruno Fernandes called for Manchester United to raise their standards after a disappointing 1-1 draw against Leicester. United’s hopes of finishing in the Premier League top-four were dealt a setback at Old Trafford on Saturday although Fred struck to rescue a point after Kelechi Iheanacho had given Leicester the lead.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Country
Switzerland
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
newschain

Lyle Taylor penalty puts dent in West Brom’s promotion push

West Brom’s Championship play-off hopes suffered a huge blow with a 1-0 defeat to local rivals Birmingham at St Andrew’s. Lyle Taylor’s 67th-minute penalty, following a Conor Townsend handball, proved the difference as Blues secured their first victory over the Baggies since 2006. Albion sent on Andy...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Celtic stretch lead over Rangers as Cameron Carter-Vickers earns Old Firm win

Celtic opened up a significant six-point gap over Rangers at the top of the cinch Premiership with a 2-1 comeback win at Ibrox. Gers’ on-loan midfielder Aaron Ramsey scored just three minutes into his first Old Firm game with a close-range finish, but Hoops midfielder Tom Rogic levelled four minutes later and defender Cameron Carter-Vickers had the 700 travelling fans in raptures when he fired the visitors ahead just before the interval with a goal that proved decisive.
WORLD
newschain

Title race not over but ‘more difficult’, admits Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Giovanni van Bronckhorst remained defiant but realistic after Rangers’ 2-1 defeat by Celtic at Ibrox took the Hoops six points clear at the top of the cinch Premiership. Midfielder Aaron Ramsey put the home side ahead in the third minute but Parkhead midfielder Tom Rogic levelled four minutes later before defender Cameron Carter-Vickers fired in the winner just before the break.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
127K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy