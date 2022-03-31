Strong winds, storms cause power outages across Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Intense storms have caused issues across the state Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning as a storm system made its way across Alabama.

Reports relayed by the National Weather Service show wind damage in many counties in central Alabama.

By 9 p.m., over 40,000 Alabama Power customers were without power, according to the company’s outage map.

Montevallo Fire confirmed minor storm damage to Brooke Hall at the University of Montevallo. Additionally, university officials said one person sustained minor injuries.

In Walker County, an 11-acre wildfire burned, caused by trees falling on powerlines, according to Coleen Vansant with the Alabama Forestry Commission. It’s unclear if the fallen trees were weather-related.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.