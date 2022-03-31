ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Strong winds, storms cause power outages across Alabama

By Lee Hedgepeth, Austin Franklin
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RpGwv_0evK69uv00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Intense storms have caused issues across the state Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning as a storm system made its way across Alabama.

Reports relayed by the National Weather Service show wind damage in many counties in central Alabama.

By 9 p.m., over 40,000 Alabama Power customers were without power, according to the company’s outage map.

Montevallo Fire confirmed minor storm damage to Brooke Hall at the University of Montevallo. Additionally, university officials said one person sustained minor injuries.

GALLERY: Strong winds, storms cause significant damage throughout Central Alabama

In Walker County, an 11-acre wildfire burned, caused by trees falling on powerlines, according to Coleen Vansant with the Alabama Forestry Commission. It’s unclear if the fallen trees were weather-related.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3

15K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WAAY-TV

3 tornadoes confirmed in Alabama after Wednesday storms; surveys continue Thursday

The National Weather Service has confirmed damage from three tornadoes in west and central Alabama during Wednesday's storms, and crews continue to survey the state Thursday for evidence of others. The preliminary findings released early Thursday afternoon show the damage was likely from EF-1 tornadoes. The NWS Birmingham office reports...
CHELSEA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Business
Alabama State
Alabama Industry
City
Montevallo, AL
State
Alabama State
Montevallo, AL
Government
WKRG News 5

VIDEO: Tornado touches down in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A tornado touched down late Tuesday night in Baldwin County, and a WKRG News 5 viewer caught it on camera. Blake Salter shared this video and photo with us from an area between Foley and Summerdale. WKRG News 5’s Debbie Williams was in the area after the stormed moved through. […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Nick 97.5

Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
Kait 8

5th tornado confirmed in Northeast Arkansas

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The National Weather Service confirmed another tornado touched down from the March 6 storms in Northeast Arkansas. NWS said Saturday an EF-1 tornado touched down around 6 p.m. March 6 in Randolph County, southeast of Dalton. Several small outbuildings were destroyed, shallow trees were uprooted,...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Power#Central Alabama#Extreme Weather#Wiat#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

PHOTOS: Possible tornadoes cause damage in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Damage from possible tornadoes ripped across central Mississippi on Wednesday, March 30. The severe storms caused damage in many areas knocking down trees, power lines and damaging homes and businesses. Possible twin tornadoes moved through Hinds County Wednesday afternoon. The storm caused damage in downtown Jackson. A tweet from the Mississippi […]
JACKSON, MS
KHBS

Storm damages north Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The storm that hit Northwest Arkansas caused damage in Fayetteville as well as Springdale. A viewer posted a photo in the u local Arkansas Facebook group from the Outback Steakhouse showing damage and debris. Another shared a photo of a truck in the shopping center near...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WAAY-TV

Downed trees, power lines reported across North Alabama

The National Weather Service and county agencies across North Alabama are starting to report downed trees and fallen power lines due to non-thunderstorm winds Wednesday. This list will be updated. Email photos or video of damage in your area to share@waaytv.com. Colbert County. Trees and power lines down at 6220...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
NWS
WJTV 12

Thousands without power in Mississippi due to strong winds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of power outages have been reported in Mississippi on Wednesday, March 30 due to strong wind gusts. According to PowerOutage.US, more than 42,000 outages have been reported in Mississippi. Entergy Mississippi reported more than 20,000 outages. Entergy customers can report outages by texting OUT to 36778 or by calling 800-9OUTAGE […]
JACKSON, MS
WKRG News 5

Severe weather damage across northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A line of dangerous storms churned across northwest Florida Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. The WKRG News 5 Weather Team tracked the destructive weather, including a likely tornado in Okaloosa County. Here we’re tracking the damage from the severe weather event. We will continue to update this story as we confirm […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WAFF

2 injured in Madison County due to high winds

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI), two individuals have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Wednesday. One individual was injured after a falling tree limb struck them in the head in the Five Points area. The other person...
AL.com

Update: Severe weather risk increases for Alabama on Wednesday

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center said an outbreak of severe weather will be possible in Alabama on Wednesday. Forecasters have added -- and as of Tuesday afternoon expanded -- a moderate risk for severe weather for nearly half of the state in anticipation of storms expected starting on Wednesday afternoon.
ALABAMA STATE
WDAM-TV

LIST: Power outage maps across the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the threat of severe weather making its way towards Mississippi, some Pine Belt residents may be without power. Power companies across the area are recording outages on their websites. Below are links to outage maps for each company:. Mississippi Power: https://outagemap.mississippipower.com/external/default.html. Dixie Electric: https://prepared.dixieepa.com/your-outage-resources/outage-map.
ENVIRONMENT
WKRG News 5

Truck, homes damaged in Milton

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Damaging storms rolled through Santa Rosa County early Thursday morning. Milton residents awoke to sounds of winds howling and were surprised by the damage caused by powerful, gusty winds. Some gusts could have reached up to 80 miles per hour, according to the First Alert Storm Team. “It was very scary,” […]
MILTON, FL
WTVM

LIST: Delays due to inclement weather on March 31

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some business and schools in the Chattahoochee Valley will be delayed on Thursday, March 31. The altered schedules are a precaution because of potential severe weather. ALABAMA:. Chattahoochee Valley Community College: Opening at 10 a.m. Lee County Schools & offices: 2-hour delay. City of Phenix City...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy