Music, history night will be offered in Cashton

Kansas Public Radio

Classics Live 132: Opening Night of the 2021 Sunflower Music Festival

JoAnn Falletta, the Music Director and Conductor of the Buffalo Philharmonic, is the special guest conductor for the 2021 Sunflower Music Festival which celebrates The Year of the Woman in music through conducting, composing, or soloing. Opening with Joan Tower's Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman.
MUSIC
Cape Gazette

Live Music Thursday night at Sydney’s - Girls Room

Join us at Sydney’s for live music this weekend!. Carry-out is always available. Live entertainment on weekends. Call (302) 313-4770 for reservations or to place carry-out orders. For more information visit our website or facebook page. Located in Paynter’s Mill (Just off Route 1 and Cave Neck Road)
MUSIC
Urban Milwaukee

‘Indecent’ Offers Tangy Slice of Theater History

Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Paula Vogel recounted in New Yorker magazine going through 40 drafts before Indecent took to Broadway in 2017. It is a deeply meant study of how an attack on religious hypocrisy combined with an honest portrayal of lesbianism in Sholem Asch’s play God of Vengeance – written in Yiddish in 1906 and later going through many language translations — met with controversy and hatred of his work stemming from America and its courts, and based on anti-Semitism.
MILWAUKEE, WI
KARE

Rosalía Makes Colorful, Striking 'Saturday Night Live' Musical Debut

Rosalía stepped out onto the Studio 8H stage for her Saturday Night Live musical guest debut over the weekend, and delivered a confident pair of performances. The 28-year-old Spanish songstress kicked things off with a performance of "Chicken Teriyaki" that saw her rocking a red dress, black boots and a black motorcycle jacket (on one arm), standing on a stripped-down white platform.
MUSIC
The Independent

BTS member J-Hope falls during Grammys performance

BTS member J-Hope stumbled onstage while performing “Butter” with his bandmates at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (3 April).During the Las Vegas performance, the singer tripped off a raised platform and fell towards some stairs.However, he managed to stay on his feet, rejoining the rest of the group and smiling.One fan who caught the moment praised J-Hope for his quick recovery: “Anyone else catch this stumble during the BTS #GRAMMYs performance? He played it off well despite tripping!”Elsewhere in the performance, BTS channeled Mission: Impossible in their choreography, jumping over laser beams and wearing all black. Olivia Rodrigo even made a cameo with V.BTS is nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for “Butter”, which is the band’s second English-language single.Follow live updates from the Grammy Awards here. See the updated list of winners in full here. Read More BTS fans go wild for Olivia Rodrigo cameo in Grammys performanceWho is performing at the Grammys 2022?Joni Mitchell fans moved after Bonnie Raitt helps singer during Grammy Awards
MUSIC

