New Boston, TX

Man kept son’s body in kitchen for almost 4 years, police say

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
NEW BOSTON, Texas — A Texas man has been arrested and charged with the abuse of a corpse.

Police said David McMichael, 67, kept the body of his son in his kitchen, NBC News reported.

The New Boston Police Department had received a request to perform a welfare check on the man. When officers got there on Tuesday, they said McMichael knew why they were there and that was because his son’s body was in the kitchen, The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

His son died in May 2018, KTALreported.

Police found skeletal remains in the house that they said were possibly of Jason McMichael. The remains were taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for an autopsy and to confirm the person’s identity, NBC News reported.

There were no details released on how the son died and exactly where the remains were found.

©2022 Cox Media Group

