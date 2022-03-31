ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

UPDATE: Wears Valley wildfire spans 3,700 acres, currently 30% contained

By Greg Raucoules, Hannah Moore, Melanie Vásquez Russell
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MpXQe_0evK5npz00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Despite rain moving across East Tennessee overnight, officials reported the fire that broke out in the Wears Valley community of Sevier County has now burned 3,700 acres.

A Sevier County spokesperson said that the Wears Valley wildfire, officially referred to as the Hatcher Mountain-Indigo Lane fire, has burned over 3,700 acres and is 30% contained as of Thursday afternoon.

At least 100 structures have been damaged or destroyed by the blaze but Waters said no fatalities or missing persons have been reported.

More than 200 fire personnel are working in the area to combat the wildfire. Waters said Thursday that five firefighting vehicles were damaged as part of the fire.

MORE | Wears Valley wildfire: Crews continue to battle flames despite overnight rain

One of six UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters deployed by the Tennessee National Guard to help bring more water to the area was forced to make an emergency landing around 11:25 a.m. Thursday due to an engine failure. No injuries to the four crew members were reported and the aircraft incurred minor damages.

These helicopters dropped water throughout the day on the fire.

Waters said e vacuations will remain in place . Roughly 11,000 homes were evacuated as the fire continued to spread, though some residents have since been able to return to their homes.

Evacuations were ordered earlier for Hatcher Mountain, Shagbark, Little Valley Road, Black Bear Resort off of Lost Branch Road and anyone one-mile radius of Indigo Lane. The area along Wears Valley Road, including areas from Walden’s Creek Road to Wear Farm City Park and about a mile from the Pigeon Forge Parkway, were later added.

The city of Gatlinburg has rescinded a mandatory evacuation order for the Ownby Hills and Hidden Hill areas that was issued just before midnight. On Thursday, an evacuation was ordered for the Smoky Ridge Way area off of Wears Valley Road .

Sevier County Schools will close Thursday and Friday out of an “abundance of caution” due to the wildfires affecting parts of the county.

MountainTough.org , a website created to assist victims of the 2016 Gatlinburg wildfires , has been reactivated. Waters said the site will be updated Thursday with more information on how to assist those affected or donate to first responders. Shelter has been set up for evacuees at the Pigeon Forge Community Center, the Sevierville Convention Center, and Seymour Heights Christian Church.

How to help those impacted by Wears Valley Wildfire

Officials said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

The press conference is the first major update since Wednesday night when it was last reported the fire had grown to at least 1,000 acres and impacted at least 35 structures. The fire broke out around 11 a.m. Wednesday amid critical fire weather conditions due to strong winds and low humidity levels that caused local officials to not issue any burn permits.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Gatlinburg, TN
Local
Tennessee Cars
County
Sevier County, TN
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
WSAZ

Human remains found in car removed from lake

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Human remains were found Friday in the car submerged in Dewey Lake, Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said. Those remains are being sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, Nelson said. Rescue crews from several agencies, including Kentucky State Police, spent much of Friday afternoon and...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Tennessee#Wildfire
FOX 56

Weather service confirms 3 tornadoes touched down in Kentucky storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Three tornadoes touched down in Kentucky when storms moved through the area late Friday, the National Weather Service has confirmed. Survey results on Saturday found that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Hardin and Bullitt counties and an EF-0 tornado hit in Breckinridge County, news outlets reported. The EF-0 tornado had […]
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
Outsider.com

Three Legged Bear Spotted in Tennessee

A bear sighting in Tennessee isn’t the most unusual sighting. However, one with less than its usual four legs isn’t something you see every day. Though uncommon, according to Jody Williams at Help Asheville Bears, this isn’t the first time they’ve seen three-legged bears roaming the city. According to Williams, 36 three-legged bears have been spotted since 2019.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Wears Valley photographer documents Sevier County wildfires

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WATE) — We’ve been seeing some incredible photos and videos from first responders and those who have seen the fire across Sevier county.  One photographer was in the middle of the evacuation zone on day one.   Before Joshua McGrath and his family were evacuated, they could see homes catching on fire on the mountain […]
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

East Tennessee rancher talks about impacts of daylight saving time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A bill to make daylight saving time permanent across the country has passed the U.S. Senate and is on its way to the House of Representatives. If senators approve and the bill is signed by President Joe Biden, Americans would “spring forward” one last time in March 2024. The end of daylight saving […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
KHBS

Storm damages north Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The storm that hit Northwest Arkansas caused damage in Fayetteville as well as Springdale. A viewer posted a photo in the u local Arkansas Facebook group from the Outback Steakhouse showing damage and debris. Another shared a photo of a truck in the shopping center near...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy