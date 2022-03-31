Brownsville man imprisoned for exploiting 4-year-old boy

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A federal judge has sentenced a man to spend over a decade in prison for sexually exploiting a 4-year-old boy.

On Wednesday, Marcos Gomez, 21, was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to sexually exploiting a child and possessing child pornography.

Gomez was arrested in July 2020 after an investigation revealed he possessed hundreds of files of child pornography, according to court documents.



When authorities contacted Gomez, he admitted to enticing a 4-year-old boy to perform a sexual act on him.

The incidents took place in June 2020, according to court records.

The victim’s mother testified in court about the pain and sadness brought on by Gomez’s abuse.

Gomez pleaded not guilty to the charge initially. However, in October 2021 he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Gomez was sentenced on Wednesday and will serve 30 years of supervised release upon the end of his 16-year prison sentence. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

The Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Investigations Task Force contributed to the investigation.

