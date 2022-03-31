Early glimpse of Sun City lake repair given

The first of three planned meetings to share details on the Viewpoint Lake repair gave residents a glimpse of the project, but not all resident questions were answered.

Chief of those was a specific timeline for the project work. Recreation Centers of Sun City and Pacific Aquascape officials were able to provide an outline of projected benchmarks, but a firm schedule is not available at this time, according to Bill Cook, RCSC general manager.

Residents at a March 28 review meeting were told two other community meetings will be conducted to inform them of the process of the project. The first will come at the end of May when Pacific Aquascape will have a 60% plan completed. The second will be at the end of July when a final plan is submitted to RCSC officials.

“If we need more community meetings, we will have them,” said Cory Severson, Pacific Aquascape president.

The company’s 60% plan will include items such as access points, fencing, what features will be removed, drainage, how to dispose of debris and reinstallation of features. The final plan will include more details and a schedule.

“But understand that with any construction project there are changes in the schedule,” Cook said.

Severson said once construction begins in late-August or early-September, the project is expected to take nine months to completion.

“We expect to start refilling the lake in April 2023 and it should be operational in June 2023,” Severson said.

Lon White, Pacific Aquascape regional supervisor, said the lake will be divided into three sections to help speed up the work.

“We could be working in just one section at a time or in all three at once,” he explained.

The work flow will include clearing the old liner and fish habitats, rebuilding the slopes on the lake shore, grading, installing the new liner then installing the concrete wall along the entire lake shore. Fish habitats will also be put back in before the lake is filled, and some of the concrete from the old wall will be used to create some of those, White explained.

“That will save on having to purchase new rock,” he added.

Lake draining is targeted to start July 1 and all boats must be removed by that time. RCSC and Pacific Aquascape officials said winter visitors planning to leave before then must have their boats removed before they leave. Cook said there is a possible option to store residents’ boats.

Cook also said any fencing or landscaping on residents property that encroaches on the lake wall or into the easement must be removed and replaced after construction is complete. This would be done at the homeowners’ expense, he added.

Pacific Aquascape will remove, store and reinstall all docks they cannot work around, and the cost for this is built into the prpject budget, according to Cook. However, any dock that is in disrepair to the point to be unusable will not be reinstalled. The responsibility to replace those will be determined on a case-by-case basis, Cook said.

“We will most likely access the lake at 105th Avenue, where the public boat ramp is,” Severson said. “Other access points could be on the north side of the lake off Cameo Drive.”

Cook said water to refill the lake will come from the pump used for that purpose. He added ADWR officials will not count against RCSC’s water allotment for water used to refill the lake.

Pacific Aquascape was the only company to make a bid on the lake project. The company started operations in 1996 and has worked on more than 700 lake projects since, including more than 180 in the Phoenix metro area, according to Severson.

“We have done several projects similar to Viewpoint Lake,” he added.

Some residents were concerned much of the lead-up to construction will be during a time when many residents are not in Sun City. However, Cook and Severson said the projected timeline was timed to take advantage of certain circumstances, such as starting construction after the monsoon season is completed.

“The timeline maximizes the financial impact to RCSC and minimizes the environmental impact,” Cook said.

Consideration of replacing the lake liner began about 10 years ago when a study was conducted and determined enough water was leaking from the lake to water an 18-hole golf course for one year, Cook explained. Former RCSC General Manager Jan Ek tried unsuccessfully to get administrative relief from Arizona Department of Water Resources. But the RCSC board decided at that time repairing the lake was too costly.

However, as ADWR officials shape their 4th and 5th management plans, to begin in 2023 and 2025 respectively, RCSC officials are forced to address the lake and other issues or face reduced water allotments.

“Now we have no choice, we have to make the fix,” Cook said.