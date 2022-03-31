In The Know podcast offers insights into local economics of Saudi-U.S. relations

The buying, selling and the ability to deliver energy is a vital piece of the global economy as the science behind renewable energies is looking closer to a practical reality than ever before.

One of those key components? The power of the sun, of course.

International trade and the impacts of those intergovernmental affairs is nothing new but what is new is a global shift — both figuratively and literally — in what some experts describe as a 21st-century energy race.

The race? The pursuit to corner portions of the renewable energies market and here in the Phoenix metropolitan area those economic impacts will have lasting implications for decades and generations to come, experts say.

In this episode of the YourValley In The Know podcast we sit down with Fahad Nazer, who serves as spokesperson for the ambassador, Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud.

Nazer has served in his role since January 2019, while prior to his appointment, he served as a political analyst for JTG, Inc. and a terrorism analyst at Array Information Technology.

Around the same time of his appointment, here in Arizona, a billion-dollar investment was made in creating, in turn, high-wage jobs in Casa Grande, which Nazer says is a keystone to Vision 2030 — a strategic plan to shift economic dependency on crude oil.

