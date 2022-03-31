Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 21:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/pbz. OHC031-151330- /O.EXT.KPBZ.FL.W.0019.000000T0000Z-220317T1800Z/ /CSHO1.1.ER.220309T0037Z.220311T0000Z.220317T1200Z.NO/ 916 PM EDT Mon Mar 14 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Muskingum River at Coshocton. * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Water reaches low lying areas between Tuscarawas and Walhonding Rivers just upstream of the confluence of the two rivers. At 15.0 feet, Low areas are flooded and water reaches a few homes along Route 16 south of Coshocton and along County Route 1A north of Coshocton. At 16.0 feet, Flood waters begin to affect the Lake Park area along the Walhonding River and begins backwater flooding along Mill Creek north of Lake Park and along Route 83. Flood waters will begin to enter yards in low-lying areas along County Route 1A. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 PM EDT Monday the stage was 15.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM EDT Monday was 15.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.9 feet on 02/13/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Coshocton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Muskingum River At Coshocton affecting Coshocton County.

