Both houses of the New Jersey legislature unanimously passed a bill today raising poll worker pay to $300, a change that has been implemented on a temporary basis in several recent elections but which would be made permanent under the legislation. The bill was sponsored in the Assembly by Assemblymembers Kevin Rooney (R-Wyckoff), Raj Mukherji (D-Jersey City), and Robert Karabinchak (D-Edison), and in the Senate by State Sens. Shirley Turner (D-Lawrence) and James Beach (D-Voorhees).

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO