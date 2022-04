Tacos Don Perez is set to open the “Biggest Food Trailer in MoCo” at the Glenmont Shopping Center on Saturday, March 19, according to a report from The MoCo Show. “Tacos Don Perez started off as a small family-run catering business back in 2017 and continued to be until May 2020,” reads the outlet’s website. “We became a once-a-week home-based pop-up out of necessity when our family was left without work due to the COVID-19 pandemic and quickly gained support from our local community who helped us sell out every single week in a matter of hours. With their support, we were able to buy and custom-build our own food truck which is now located in the Glenmont Shopping Center.”

