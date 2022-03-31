ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

NWS Announces Highest Recorded Wind Speeds in the Tri-State

By Travis Thayer
eaglecountryonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wind advisory was lifted at 6 AM Thursday. (Wilmington, Oh.) – The National Weather Service in Wilmington has released the highest wind reports since Wednesday morning. The entire...

www.eaglecountryonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

Winter Storm Warning covers most of state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has placed most of West Virginia under a winter storm warning beginning early Saturday morning with several inches of snow expected. The warned area stretches from Sistersville in Tyler County south to Beckley in Raleigh County and from Huntington through the Kanawha...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WEHT/WTVW

Storms, including tornadoes, possible across the Tri-state

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Just as temperatures warm up Wednesday, a strong cold front is poised to move in from the east, bringing a chance of severe storms across all of the Tri-state late afternoon and early evening. Below is the latest from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) on the level of severe storms. The […]
HENDERSON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, OH
City
Carrollton, OH
City
Versailles, OH
Herald-Dispatch

Storm brings snow, wind to Tri-State

HUNTINGTON — With just a few days remaining before spring’s arrival, Old Man Winter delivered one last storm to residents in the Tri-State. The National Weather Service in Charleston reported moderate to locally heavy snowfall fell over much of the region Saturday, with reports of 7 inches falling in the capital city and 6 inches in the Huntington area.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Speeds#Tri State#Extreme Weather#Text Products#Pns#Iln
WLKY.com

2 men capture 95-pound catfish on the Ohio River in Kentucky

AUGUSTA, Ky. — Two men have just caught the largest trophy fish in their lives straight out of the Ohio River here in Kentucky. According to the Augusta County Historic District, the two men — Terry and Michael — had to get another angler to help them and provide a scale that was capable of weighing the fish.
AUGUSTA, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Williamson Source

Severe Storms Approaching Middle Tennessee

According to various Twitter reports high winds have knocked down the NOAA Weather radio transmitter in Nashville. So, please use every resource to be weather aware this evening. While there are no area wide watches or warnings we are seeing several local ones pop up to out east. Nashville airport...
NASHVILLE, TN
WAAY-TV

Downed trees, power lines reported across North Alabama

The National Weather Service and county agencies across North Alabama are starting to report downed trees and fallen power lines due to non-thunderstorm winds Wednesday. This list will be updated. Email photos or video of damage in your area to share@waaytv.com. Colbert County. Trees and power lines down at 6220...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WLWT 5

Road closed in Warren County after Wednesday's strong winds

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — 11:30 a.m. State Route 122 is now open to traffic between State Route 48 and Springboro Road, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. State Route 122 between State Route 48 and Springboro Road in Warren County is closed, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WKYT 27

Lincoln Co. family safe after strong winds tear roof off home

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Strong winds knocked down trees and caused damage to at least one home in southern Kentucky. A Lincoln County woman says her roof was peeled off her home moments after she left with her kids. Melissa Tinnel’s home needs a major repair job in Stanford,...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 04:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Calcasieu and West Cameron Parishes. In Texas, Jefferson and Orange Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Simcoe Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-13 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Simcoe Highlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 5 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KLICKITAT COUNTY, WA
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Highest Wind Gusts in Central Minnesota on Friday

UNDATED -- There were some very strong wind gusts throughout central Minnesota on Friday. The National Weather Service has put together a list of some of the top gusts. Earlier this week, the National Weather Service put together a report about how Minnesota and the Upper Midwest have been trending with much more windy weather over the past several years.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy