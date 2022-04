Moon Knight has finally debuted on Disney+, giving fans their first look at the Fist of Khonshu in live-action. As promised by those supporting the show on its international press tour, the series is far from anything the Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen before. While it's not necessarily the most-connected series out of the bunch, especially when considering shows like WandaVision or The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Even then, the series' first episode still teased a character long-time fans of the vigilante will quickly recognize. Full spoilers up ahead for the Moon Knight series premiere. Proceed with caution if you've yet to see the first-ever live-action Moon Knight episode.

