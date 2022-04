Over the course of her Spencer press tour this year, Kristen Stewart has brought her distinct sense of style to the many red carpets. Often in Chanel, her awards season looks have been rife with elegant gowns and bike shorts that Princess Diana herself would approve of—something the actor certainly thought of while putting together her ensembles with stylist Tara Swennen. “It’s been a daunting experience to take this character that coincidentally loved Chanel so much, just as I do,” Stewart says. “Chanel has such integrity and respect for art and for history, [and] they were the perfect partner to make sure that’s being done correctly. To make sure that it had the truth and commitment and honesty it needed.”

