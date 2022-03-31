ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League transfer window dates for new season revealed with extension ahead of winter World Cup

By Dylan Terry
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i3NGn_0evK1fv100

THE Premier League have announced that the transfer window is being extended ahead of the World Cup at the end of the year.

The 2022/23 season is due to start one week earlier than usual - with the first fixture set to take place on August 6.

The transfer window has been extended by three weeks Credit: Reuters

And with the January window now facing unprecedented issues due to the World Cup finishing just two weeks before, the Premier League have decided to extend the summer window.

Instead of opening on July 1, business can commence from June 10 and will be permitted until September 1.

A statement from the Premier League, which also confirmed that Covid testing will end on April 4, revealed the transfer window change.

The statement read: "It was confirmed that the Summer 2022 Transfer Window will open on 10 June and will close at 23:00 BST on 1 September in line with other European leagues."

The Premier League will pause for more than a month during the 2022/23 season when the World Cup takes place in Qatar.

After the 16th round of fixtures on November 12 and 13, the Prem will then pause as players leave to join up with their national teams.

The World Cup then starts on November 21.

The final is scheduled to take place on December 18 - just one week before Christmas.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

And players are then expected to be back with their club sides ready for Premier League action to resume on Boxing Day.

The final round of fixtures for the 2022/23 season is scheduled for May 28.

The draw for the Qatar World Cup takes place on Friday.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The US Sun
The US Sun

374K+

Followers

16K+

Posts

118M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Transfer Window#Christmas#Covid#European
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
374K+
Followers
16K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy