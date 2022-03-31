Premier League transfer window dates for new season revealed with extension ahead of winter World Cup

THE Premier League have announced that the transfer window is being extended ahead of the World Cup at the end of the year.

The 2022/23 season is due to start one week earlier than usual - with the first fixture set to take place on August 6.

And with the January window now facing unprecedented issues due to the World Cup finishing just two weeks before, the Premier League have decided to extend the summer window.

Instead of opening on July 1, business can commence from June 10 and will be permitted until September 1.

A statement from the Premier League, which also confirmed that Covid testing will end on April 4, revealed the transfer window change.

The statement read: "It was confirmed that the Summer 2022 Transfer Window will open on 10 June and will close at 23:00 BST on 1 September in line with other European leagues."

The Premier League will pause for more than a month during the 2022/23 season when the World Cup takes place in Qatar.

After the 16th round of fixtures on November 12 and 13, the Prem will then pause as players leave to join up with their national teams.

The World Cup then starts on November 21.

The final is scheduled to take place on December 18 - just one week before Christmas.

And players are then expected to be back with their club sides ready for Premier League action to resume on Boxing Day.

The final round of fixtures for the 2022/23 season is scheduled for May 28.

The draw for the Qatar World Cup takes place on Friday.