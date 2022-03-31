ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Couple transform ordinary home into a time-capsule paradise – and it hides an incredible secret

By Claudia Jackson
 3 days ago
MODERN decorating trends can be pretty dull.

Kardashian-style plain white everything, or minimalist Mrs Hinch grey can be pretty boring when every home starts to look the same.

The lush living room was transformed for only £400 Credit: NNP
Retro-obsessed couple Ellen Smurthwaite, 23, and Jake Nicholson, 27, have designed a ‘time capsule’ home Credit: NNP

But this couple took a step back in time when they transformed their home into a vintage time capsule.

With each room inspired by a different decade, the duo had their work cut out.

But the completed rooms look like something out of a film set.

Ellen Smurthwaite, 23, and partner Jake Nicholson, 27, managed to give their home the retro feel for just £600.

The pair, from Cumbria, decided to give their home a bit of a twist when they started decorating, and started off with a very '70s living room.

Complete with groovy patterned cushions and a forest green velvet sofa, the room is a disco ball away from being fully funky.

Vintage art prints, including a retro Playboy poster, give the room a youthful edge.

A zebra rug completes the room, adding layers and dimension to the 1970s escape.

The room only cost the duo £400 to deck out: "We find everything in charity shops, Amazon or Facebook market," they explained.

"We don't have a huge budget so this works really well for us as most items are other people's junk.

"I have a lot of hand-me-downs from grandparents and even have a music box from World War II."

The couple took their bedroom even further into the past, going with a 1950s theme.

A stunning mural wall behind their bed to draws in focus and plenty of other '50s trimmings add to the effect.

A vintage dressing table and tasselled lampshade make the room feel pretty authentic.

The couple bonded over their shared love of all things vintage: "we wanted to have a house that reflected different decades," Ellen said.

"Ever since I was 18 I would go to car boot sales and pick out things in my grandparent's house I wanted."

Their bedroom looks pretty authentic with all its vintage elements Credit: NNP
Their bedroom transports you to times gone by Credit: NNP
The vintage inspired prints add loads of colour to the room Credit: NNP

