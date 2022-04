MADISON TWP. — Police are seeking information about the people who may have been involved in an incident involving a toy gun Friday night at Walmart. Madison Township police were dispatched at about 8:15 p.m. Friday to Walmart, 1601 E. U.S. 223, to a report of one or more people being in possession of a gun, a news release issued Monday by the police department said. Upon arrival, officers were able to determine that the people involved with this incident had a toy “splatter gun” that shoots small water beads.

MADISON TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO