ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea star Hudson-Odoi ‘considering switching international allegiance from England to play in World Cup 2022’

By Joshua Mbu
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gXSpK_0evK16Ix00

CHELSEA star Callum Hudson-Odoi is reportedly considering switching international allegiance from England to play at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The Blues academy graduate is eligible to play for Ghana, who booked their place at the tournament on March 29 after drawing 1-1 with Nigeria.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kfseD_0evK16Ix00
Hudson-Odoi celebrating his goal in Chelsea's 3-0 Champions League win over Juventus Credit: NEWS GROUP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RkFXe_0evK16Ix00
Hudson-Odoi in action for England against Kosovo Credit: ALAMY

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey scored the all important away goal to send his country through.

And according to Goal, Hudson-Odoi is considering switching his international allegiance from England to Ghana in order to play at the World Cup.

Hudson-Odoi has three senior Three Lions caps but can still switch as they all took place before he turned 21.

His father Bismark was a footballer in Ghana for Hearts of Oak.

The player is believed to have had dialogue with the Ghanaian FA.

Hudson-Odoi was also invited to meet with Ghanaian president Nana Akufo-Addo.

Should Hudson-Odoi make the switch, he could end up facing England in Qatar.

England have been placed in Pot One for Friday's group stage draw.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Ghana, however, are in Pot Four alongside the likes of Canada and Cameroon.

The winger has played 28 times for Thomas Tuchel's European champions his term.

But he has just three goals across all competitions with one of those coming in the Premier League.

Hudson-Odoi was denied a loan switch to Borussia Dortmund last summer.

And he had previously attracted serious interest from dominant German champions Bayern Munich.

Bayern first tried to sign the winger in January 2019.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The US Sun
The US Sun

374K+

Followers

16K+

Posts

118M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Partey
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#League Cup#Canada#Arsenal#Goal Hudson Odoi#Lions#Hearts Of Oak#Ghanaian#European#The Premier League#Borussia Dortmund#German#Bayern Munich
The US Sun

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
World
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Nigeria
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Royal Family news – Fans spot ‘telling’ clue about Beatrice’s ‘shocking’ reaction to dad Prince Andrew walk with Queen

PRINCESS Beatrice's 'shocking' reaction to seeing her father Prince Andrew and her grandmother, The Queen, at Prince Philips' funeral differed from Eugenie's, says expert. According to body language expert Judi James, Beatrice gave off very different signals as Andrew entered the memorial service at Westminster Abbey guiding their grandmother the Queen.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
374K+
Followers
16K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy