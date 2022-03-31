ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, NV

Body of Nevada 18-year-old Naomi Irion found

By Ana Rodriguez
KTAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials have located the body of missing Nevada 18-year-old Naomi Irion in a remote part of Churchill County, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Her body was discovered Tuesday in what deputies described as a...

www.arklatexhomepage.com

Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
The Independent

Manhunt launched in California after child’s body found in search for missing eight-year-old Sophia Mason

A 34-year-old man is "on the run" in California after police investigating the disappearance of eight-year-old Sophia Mason found the body of a child in his home.The Merced Police Department said on Saturday that they had obtained a warrant to arrest Dhante Jackson for murder following a search of his house in Merced.Officers also charged Sophia's mother Samantha Johnson, 30, from Hayward in the San Francisco Bay Area, with murder. They described Mr Jackson as her boyfriend.A spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times that they were still examining the body found in Mr Jackson's house, and hoped to identify it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTAL

Remains found by contractor at Mooretown demolition site

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a body found Monday afternoon in Mooretown at the demolition site of an abandoned building. Officers were called to the site in the 4100 block of Miles Street, where contractors removing debris from a demolition project found the partial remains of a body amongst the rubble and debris.
SHREVEPORT, LA
The Independent

Voice from the grave haunts Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest

Days before his own death, Louisiana Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth walked into a secure room deep inside state police headquarters, swore an oath and told investigators about the night he held down Black motorist Ronald Greene and repeatedly bashed him in the head with a flashlight.Gone was the bravado from Hollingsworth’s earlier boast — captured on body-camera video — that he “beat the ever-living f-—" out of the man before his 2019 death along a rural roadside in northeast Louisiana. Instead, in a two-hour interrogation, Hollingsworth meekly portrayed himself as the victim in the violent arrest, saying he feared...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KTAL

1 arrested, 1 sought in death of Texarkana man

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana, Texas, have arrested one man and are looking for another in the murder of a man found unresponsive on his couch last week who later died at the hospital. Cedric Ballard, 52, is charged with murder in the death of 53-year-old Johnny...
TEXARKANA, TX
KESQ

Officials: Man arrested in Nevada kidnapping of 18-year-old

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Officers in northern Nevada have taken a suspect into custody Friday in the kidnapping of an 18-year-old woman who went missing two weeks ago about 30 miles east of Reno. The Lyon County sheriff’s office said deputies assisted by the FBI and others are still searching for the woman. Naomi Irion was last seen March 12 after a man got into her car outside a Walmart store in rural Fernley. Authorities previously had only said the disappearance was suspicious, but on Friday confirmed the case is being treated as a kidnapping. Authorities also said a pickup that may have been involved has been impounded.
RENO, NV
CBS San Francisco

Body Found In Merced Home Identified As Missing Hayward 8-Year-Old Sophia Mason

MERCED (KPIX 5) — A body discovered in a Merced home last week has been identified as that of eight-year-old Sophia Mason, a missing Hayward girl whose mother has been arrested for her murder. The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office confirmed on Tuesday what Mason’s relatives had feared most ever since her mother, Samantha Johnson, gave Hayward police the information that led to Friday’s gruesome discovery. The coroner’s office did not reveal the cause of the little girl’s death. Meanwhile, a statewide manhunt continued for 34-year-old Dhante Jackson, Johnson’s boyfriend who fled once he heard his Merced home was being searched. Both...
MERCED, CA
KTAL

Louisiana man charged with 100 counts 1st degree rape involving a minor

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) A Louisiana man has been charged with 100 counts of first-degree rape over allegations of criminal sexual misconduct involving a minor. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release Wednesday that allegations against Israel Jermaine Williams, 38, date back to the summer of 2021 when deputies received a tip about possible sex trafficking of a juvenile in the Alexandria area.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
CBS Sacramento

3 Men And 3 Women Killed, 12 Others Injured In Downtown Sacramento Mass Shooting

Update: A vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Cesar Chavez Park at the corner of 7th and K Streets to honor and remember the victims of the shooting. SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) – Three men and three women are dead and 12 others have been injured after a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday morning. The shooters are still at large. No description of the suspects has been released at this point in the investigation. The incident happened near 10th and K streets around 2 a.m., just as bars in the area were closing for the night. About eight square blocks of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTAL

Bossier City police seek to ID Home Depot wire theft suspect

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes investigators are asking the public to help them identify a man suspected of stealing wire from Home Depot. Bossier City Crime Stoppers shared an image from store surveillance footage showing the man enter the Home Depot at 2800...
BOSSIER CITY, LA

