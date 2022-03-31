Body of Nevada 18-year-old Naomi Irion found

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Officers in northern Nevada have taken a suspect into custody Friday in the kidnapping of an 18-year-old woman who went missing two weeks ago about 30 miles east of Reno. The Lyon County sheriff’s office said deputies assisted by the FBI and others are still searching for the woman. Naomi Irion was last seen March 12 after a man got into her car outside a Walmart store in rural Fernley. Authorities previously had only said the disappearance was suspicious, but on Friday confirmed the case is being treated as a kidnapping. Authorities also said a pickup that may have been involved has been impounded.

RENO, NV ・ 8 DAYS AGO