The finance department for the city of Sandusky is always working behind the scenes to ensure finances are in order. The customer accounting office, located on the first floor of City Hall, is a vital part of the finance department. The customer accounting office is the first stop for many individuals entering the building. This office handles all monetary receipts for the city and processes all payments for water and sewer bills while also answering questions about residents’ water consumption.

SANDUSKY, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO