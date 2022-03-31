ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanctioned Russians hold $1.6 bln in assets in the Bahamas, minister says

By Jasper Ward
Reuters
NASSAU, March 31 (Reuters) - The Bahamas has identified $1.6 billion in assets in its financial system linked to Russian entities sanctioned by Western nations, the Bahamas minister of state for legal affairs told parliament.

The Bahamas this month ordered a halt to all transactions with Russian and Belarusian entities under sanction after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and later said it had found $3 billion in assets whose owners are linked to Russia. read more

"There (are) three individuals identified and one company with assets valuing approximately $1.6 billion," Jomo Campbell said on Wednesday in a statement to parliament.

"Of the assets listed above, only $7.5 million in assets are portfolio management custody assets, and the overwhelming value - $1.6 billion - are private company assets held in a Bahamas fiduciary structure, and not bank deposits," Campbell said.

Campbell did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for details on the identity of owners of those assets.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”

Reporting by Jasper Ward; Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Mark Porter

