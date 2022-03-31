ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Route 58 in Suffolk reopens after gas leak

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Traffic on Route 58, near Route 13, in Suffolk is flowing again after a gas leak.

Suffolk Battalion Chief Demitri Wilson says a construction crew struck a one-and-a-half-inch gas line and Virginia Natural Gas was headed to the scene to secure the leak.

No businesses or residents have been evacuated due to the location of the leak, Wilson said.

The road was closed for about three hours before reopening at 11:40 a.m.

