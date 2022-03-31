Eversource’s proposed rate increase hearing event held in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A second public hearing concerning the Eversource Pipeline project and associated rate increase in Springfield is scheduled for Thursday evening.
There will be an opportunity for public testimony. If you would like to testify, you can do it from home by logging into the virtual hearing on Zoom.City Councilor Lederman calls for cost benefit analysis on gas pipeline proposal in Springfield
- Attendees can join by entering the link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86393406014
- Webinar ID: 863 9340 6014
“I’ve received several complaints from residents about their energy bills. I’m calling on the DPU and the Attorney General’s office to investigate further.”
State Representative Orlando Ramos has also organized a gathering for in-person testimony at the Raymond Jordan Senior Center at 6 p.m. Participants can watch the hearing on the big screen and offer testimony there.
