First Listen: Beth helps Blair Bryant celebrate Sade classic

The lost-youth mood of AE Housman’s collection of poems A Shropshire Lad (1896) has proved an irresistible source for composers – George Butterworth, John Ireland, Lennox Berkeley among many. Best known is Vaughan Williams’s cycle of six, On Wenlock Edge (1909) for tenor, piano and string quartet. It gives the title to On Wenlock Edge & Other Songs, Nicky Spence’s superb Vaughan Williams disc (Hyperion), also featuring Four Hymns, The House of Life and three folk songs. He has excellent partners in the pianist Julius Drake, viola player Timothy Ridout and the Piatti Quartet. The Scottish tenor’s gift for combining pure tone with direct, daring expression makes this a covetable disc (even with so many available versions out there, including John Mark Ainsley’s, also on Hyperion). In Is My Team Ploughing?, hushed strings pulsating, Spence handles the leaps from pianissimo to full voice with absolute control. Bredon Hill conjures the hot stillness of a summer’s day, piano tolling and pealing as “distant bells”, the high strings suddenly transforming all to icy winter and sorrow: magically done by all, as is the whole disc.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO