First Listen: Beth helps Blair Bryant celebrate Sade classic

soultracks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(March 31, 2022) Beth Griffith-Manley and Blair Bryant both hail from musical families and hometowns that helped set this nation’s beat – Detroit and Kansas City respectively. Beth is the daughter of legendary pianist Johnny Griffith, who was a member of Motown’s house band, the Funk Brothers, and she’s performed with...

www.soultracks.com

The Guardian

Classical home listening: Nicky Spence’s On Wenlock Edge; the Belcea Quartet

The lost-youth mood of AE Housman’s collection of poems A Shropshire Lad (1896) has proved an irresistible source for composers – George Butterworth, John Ireland, Lennox Berkeley among many. Best known is Vaughan Williams’s cycle of six, On Wenlock Edge (1909) for tenor, piano and string quartet. It gives the title to On Wenlock Edge & Other Songs, Nicky Spence’s superb Vaughan Williams disc (Hyperion), also featuring Four Hymns, The House of Life and three folk songs. He has excellent partners in the pianist Julius Drake, viola player Timothy Ridout and the Piatti Quartet. The Scottish tenor’s gift for combining pure tone with direct, daring expression makes this a covetable disc (even with so many available versions out there, including John Mark Ainsley’s, also on Hyperion). In Is My Team Ploughing?, hushed strings pulsating, Spence handles the leaps from pianissimo to full voice with absolute control. Bredon Hill conjures the hot stillness of a summer’s day, piano tolling and pealing as “distant bells”, the high strings suddenly transforming all to icy winter and sorrow: magically done by all, as is the whole disc.
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
hotnewhiphop.com

Sy Ari Da Kid Locks In With The Heavyweights On "The Shadow In The Sade"

Sy Ari Da Kid has been revving up for the release of his new project, The Shadow In The Shade. After releasing singles like "Press 0 "ft. Benny The Butcher, and "Lock The Bottom Lock," he's unveiled his new project in full. The 21-song effort finds Sy Ari Da Kid sharpening his pen, holding his own amongst the giants. Lloyd Banks, Raekwon, Big K.R.I.T, T.I., Jadakiss, and more appear on the tracklist.
Variety

‘Paradise Square’ Review: A Belabored History Lesson of a Broadway Musical

Click here to read the full article. The body can sometimes say more than words, but even the most expressive moves cannot make a coherent case for “Paradise Square.” The blunt and belabored history lesson of a new musical set in Manhattan’s Five Points, and produced by Garth Drabinsky, purports to be a fable of American race relations. But while conflicts between the neighborhood’s Black and Irish residents at times come thrillingly to life through dance, “Paradise Square” is wrong-footed from the jump. Named for an all-are-welcome saloon in the downtown slum, the Broadway musical presents a clash of cultures inspired...
The Independent

Questlove appears to reference Will Smith slap onstage at Grammys 2022

Questlove appeared to make a reference to the Will Smith drama at last week’s Oscars, while presenting at the 2022 Grammy Awards.The producer had his Oscar win for Best Documentary Feature – for his film Summer of Soul – overshadowed after Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock as the comedian was announcing the award. While presenting the award for Song of the Year – which went to “Leave the Door Open”, by Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak’s collaborative project Silk Sonic – the musician and producer quipped: “I trust you people will stay 500 feet away from me.”His remark prompted...
Reuters

Silk Sonic wins song of the year at the Grammys

LAS VEGAS, April 3 (Reuters) - Silk Sonic's 1970s-inspired R&B song "Leave the Door Open" won song of the year honors at the music industry's Grammy awards on Sunday, one of four major trophies to be handed out at the star-studded ceremony in Las Vegas. The group, the duo of...
