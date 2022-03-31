ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amanda Holden looks chic in black coat and matching flared leather trousers

By Owen Tonks For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Amanda Holden showed off her chic sense of style while battling against windy weather as she left the Heart FM studio in London on Thursday.

The station's breakfast show host, 51, wore a stylish black winter coat and matching flared leather trousers by Safiyaa for her outing.

Her blonde hair was whipped about in the breeze as she walked through Leicester Square.

In style: Amanda Holden, 51, showed off her chic sense of style in a black coat and leather trousers while battling against windy weather in London on Thursday

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda wore an animal print blouse by LK Bennett and donned a pair of cat-eye sunglasses.

She added a few inches to her stature with a pair of high-heeled shoes and carried a black handbag with her.

The actress took to her Instagram Stories before she left the building to share her look with her fans.

Stepping out: The Heart FM breakfast show host wore the edgy flared trousers by Safiyaa which reached down to the ground
Fashion focus: Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda wore an animal print blouse by LK Bennett and donned a pair of cat-eye sunglasses

It comes after Amanda revealed her daughter Lexi, 16, will finish her education first before she embarks on her burgeoning modelling career.

The star revealed earlier this month that her eldest daughter has signed with Storm modelling agency as she follows in her mother's show business footsteps.

Speaking to The Sun, Amanda, revealed Lexi wants to balance her modelling career with university and has 'so many ambitions'.

Completing the look: She added a few inches to her stature with a pair of high-heeled shoes and carried a black handbag with her
Behind the scenes: The actress took to her Instagram Stories before she left the building to share her look with her fans

She said: 'Lexi was approached last year and obviously we were waiting until she was 16 to sign anything. It's something she actually wants to do, so I'm taking the lead from her.

'She's a very quiet girl but she knows her own mind. She's very bright and wants to continue her studies.

'There's no pressure and we'll just see what happens. But finishing her education is very much her plan, she'll have our support whatever she decides to do.'

Future: The stylish outing comes after Amanda revealed her daughter Lexi, 16, will finish her education first before she embarks on her burgeoning modelling career
Career: Amanda revealed earlier this month that her eldest daughter has signed with Storm modelling agency

It comes after Amanda, who is also mother to Hollie, 10, with husband Chris Hughes, 49, previously spoke to MailOnline about Lexi signing with Storm, the agency that represented Kate Moss for 28 years.

She said: 'They came after her and they're very lovely and nurturing and it will be a soft, slow thing and she won't do anything until she's 18 but they want her and that's what she wants to do.

'I have to say there was quite a number of them and there's such a different mindset to how you might think modelling agencies look after the young, but they are very nurturing and very caring, all of them.

Amanda added: 'She's a very quiet girl but she knows her own mind. She's very bright and wants to continue her studies'

