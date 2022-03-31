Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington; Simcoe Highlands; Yakima Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West to southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. The strongest winds are expected Monday afternoon along the base of the Blue Mountains and on higher terrain including the Simcoe Mountains and Horse Heaven Hills. * WHERE...In Washington, Yakima Valley, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

BENTON COUNTY, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO