Though this year’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA marked the second annual NASCAR event in Austin, it was the very first road course flight for Cup Series drivers in their Next-Gen cars. The new cars were designed with durability and adaptability in mind, features that were heavily tested in the challenging road course. That said, if NASCAR had any doubts about their Gen-7 vehicles, they were put to rest at COTA, because the cars performed exactly as they had hoped.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO