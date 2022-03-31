ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian will address Kanye in ABC special on April 6

By Heidi Parker for MailOnline
 3 days ago

Robin Roberts is sitting down with the Kardashian family ahead of the April 14 debut of their new Hulu TV show.

And on Thursday People was given a preview of the sit down chat which is set to air on ABC on April 6.

In the highlight real, Kim Kardashian seems to promise that she will talk about ex Kanye West, Khloe is asked about where she stands with ex Tristan Thompson and Kourtney will touch on her engagement to Travis Barker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Ke7S_0evJu3EV00
Listen up: Robin Roberts is sitting down with the Kardashian family ahead of the April 14 debut of their new Hulu TV show. And on Thursday People was given a preview of the sit down chat which is set to air on ABC on April 6
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N0CHN_0evJu3EV00
She talks: In the highlight real, Kim Kardashian seems to promise that she will talk about ex Kanye West

Kris Jenner is also on the show as she tears up but the viewer is not told what brought her to tears.

The Roberts interview will air as an ABC primetime special on April 6.

Robin asks Kim: 'How have you leaned on your family through your divorce with Kanye?' but we don't hear the answer.

Kim filed for divorce last year and she is now legally single, but the exes have had some very public spats.

Last weekend, however, they looked to be on good terms when they attended son Saint's game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eR5oN_0evJu3EV00
The next wave of fun: On Thursday a new poster for The Kardashians was released by Hulu
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32XVTX_0evJu3EV00
All done up: Kim wore a black leather halter dress with big earrings for her interview; pictured on social before the interview
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iX3Mh_0evJu3EV00
I work hard for respect: Kim is also seen telling the host, 'It's hard to live your life on a reality show and then say I want certain things to be private.' And Kim said she 'absolutely' feels like she has to earn others' respect still
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10GjnJ_0evJu3EV00
On the show: On the Hulu series Kim is seen saying, 'It's really hard with Kanye'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lKkrc_0evJu3EV00
Not so civil: Kim filed for divorce last year and she is now legally single, but the exes have had some very public spats. Last weekend, however, they looked to be on good terms when they attended son Saint's game. Seen in 2016

Kim is also seen telling the host, 'It's hard to live your life on a reality show and then say I want certain things to be private.'

And Kim said she 'absolutely' feels like she has to earn others' respect still.

Kim will also be asked about dating SNL star Pete Davidson whom she started romancing in October 2021.

The KKW founder also said that she also thinks that their personal lives are so wild, no one would believe it if the storylines were part of a sitcom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fGXO3_0evJu3EV00
Single? In the preview, Robin is seen asking some direct questions. 'Tristan, where do things stand? How are you doing?' Roberts asks Khloe. Khloe seems to be done with the basketball star whom she shares a child with. He has cheated on her multiple times
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hnPEb_0evJu3EV00
Yes it is complicated! Khloe and Tristan are seen with their daughter True on the new Hulu show; she said their relationship is 'complicated'

'You can not make this stuff up!' Roberts said to Kim.

Kim shot back: 'You couldn't write this stuff if it was a sitcom!'

In the preview, Robin is seen asking some direct questions.

'Tristan, where do things stand? How are you doing?' Roberts asks Khloe.

Khloe seems to be done with the basketball star whom she shares a child with. He has cheated on her multiple times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FkJzo_0evJu3EV00
We believe it: Roberts says to Kourtney, 'Congratulations on your engagement. How did this happen? He was your friend, Travis, and now you all can't keep your hands off of one another.' 'Yeah, can you believe it?' Kourtney, 42, says. Seen Sunday

Roberts says to Kourtney, 'Congratulations on your engagement. How did this happen? He was your friend, Travis, and now you all can't keep your hands off of one another.'

'Yeah, can you believe it?' Kourtney, 42, says.

At one point Kris tells Robin, 'Don't make me cry,' but we do not know what prompted the waterworks.

ABC News' primetime special with Roberts and the Kardashians airs on April 6 at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

The Kardashians premieres April 14 on Hulu. New episodes will air every Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ixHl4_0evJu3EV00
Robin at work: ABC News' primetime special with Roberts and the Kardashians airs on April 6 at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu

