Channing Tatum cuts a casual figure in a green hoodie as he films Magic Mike's Last Dance opposite new co-star Thandiwe Newton in London

Channing Tatum cut a casual figure as he filmed scenes for Magic Mike's Last Dance alongside Thandiwe Newton in London on Thursday.

The actor, 41, stood outside a townhouse as Thandiwe, 49, chatted to him from the doorstep for the scene.

Channing, who plays Mike Lane in the franchise, sported a dark green hoodie and black tracksuit bottoms for the scene.

On location: Channing Tatum wrapped up in a denim jacket as he filmed Magic Mike's Last Dance alongside Thandiwe Newton in London on Thursday.

He wrapped up in a denim jacket and was seen chatting to members of the crew between takes.

Thandiwe sorted a red top with blue jeans which she paired with a black coat and a matching fedora.

Styling her locks into an updo, the film star also sported a pair of hoop earrings for the day.

The original Magic Mike movie premiered in 2012 and was directed by Steven Soderbergh - who is also the director of the latest installment - and was loosely based on Channing's experience working as a stripper in Tampa, Florida.

The flick starred Channing, Alex Pettyfer, Matt Bomer, Joe Manganiello, and Matthew McConaughey, and revolved around Adam, a 19-year-old who was suddenly immersed in the world of male stripping.

Magic Mike's sequel, by the title of Magic Mike XXL, was directed by Gregory Jacobs, and released in 2015.

Channing recently revealed that he almost passed on the opportunity to participate in the third movie due to the rigorous physical requirements involved.

While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the actor explained that he didn't want to do a third film because he felt that his body wasn't in the right shape.

'That might be the reason why I didn't want to do a third one,' he told Clarkson as she showed a shirtless photo of him from the second film. 'Because I have to look like that.'

'It's hard to look like that. Even if you do work out, to be that kind of in shape is not natural.

'You have to starve yourself. I don't think when you're that lean, it's actually healthy for you.'

He also praised those with regular jobs who are able to commit to staying that fit.

'I don't know how people who work a 9 to 5 actually stay in shape because it's my full-time job, and I can barely do it,' he said.

The actor revealed that he worked out twice a day and ate 'completely right' in order to prepare for the role.

He was also dismayed by the fact that his fitness results take long to attain but can disappear in just days.

'Why — when it takes like, I don't know, two months to get really lean — in three days, you can lose it? It's gone. I was like, 'What happened?'' he said.

Channing confirmed that he would reprise his role for Magic Mike's Last Dance in November on 2021.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE he expressed that he wants the film to be like 'the Super Bowl of stripping.'

'I want dancing like we've never been able to do in the other two movies, because we had to be honest to what the reality of that world is, which isn't great dancing.'

He also spoke about the importance on the movie having a lead female character.

'I want to have an equal, if not even more centralized female character for Mike to really play off of and almost to... I don't want to say, [to have her] take the baton, but really let the movie be about a female's experience and not Mike's experience, because it has been so much about Mike and the guys' experiences.

'These movies are very, very female-forward. At least that is our intention.'

The film is set to premiere exclusively on HBO Max. The release date has yet to be announced.