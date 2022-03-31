ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Channing Tatum cuts a casual figure in a green hoodie as he films Magic Mike's Last Dance opposite new co-star Thandiwe Newton in London

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Channing Tatum cut a casual figure as he filmed scenes for Magic Mike's Last Dance alongside Thandiwe Newton in London on Thursday.

The actor, 41, stood outside a townhouse as Thandiwe, 49, chatted to him from the doorstep for the scene.

Channing, who plays Mike Lane in the franchise, sported a dark green hoodie and black tracksuit bottoms for the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14owVV_0evJu1T300
On location: Channing Tatum wrapped up in a denim jacket as he filmed Magic Mike's Last Dance alongside Thandiwe Newton in London on Thursday.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TupJE_0evJu1T300

He wrapped up in a denim jacket and was seen chatting to members of the crew between takes.

Thandiwe sorted a red top with blue jeans which she paired with a black coat and a matching fedora.

Styling her locks into an updo, the film star also sported a pair of hoop earrings for the day.

The original Magic Mike movie premiered in 2012 and was directed by Steven Soderbergh - who is also the director of the latest installment - and was loosely based on Channing's experience working as a stripper in Tampa, Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NPwuy_0evJu1T300
Outfit: Thandiwe sorted a red top with blue jeans which she paired with a black coat and a matching fedora
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CEGoT_0evJu1T300
Casual: Channing, who plays Mike Lane in the franchise, sported a dark green hoodie and black tracksuit bottoms for the scene
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hp8bs_0evJu1T300

The flick starred Channing, Alex Pettyfer, Matt Bomer, Joe Manganiello, and Matthew McConaughey, and revolved around Adam, a 19-year-old who was suddenly immersed in the world of male stripping.

Magic Mike's sequel, by the title of Magic Mike XXL, was directed by Gregory Jacobs, and released in 2015.

Channing recently revealed that he almost passed on the opportunity to participate in the third movie due to the rigorous physical requirements involved.

While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the actor explained that he didn't want to do a third film because he felt that his body wasn't in the right shape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BFDVU_0evJu1T300
Franchise: The original Magic Mike movie premiered in 2012 and was directed by Steven Soderbergh - who is also the director of the latest installment 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3isXbN_0evJu1T300
History: The film was loosely based on Channing's experience working as a stripper in Tampa, Florida
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AweEb_0evJu1T300
Cast: The flick starred Channing, Alex Pettyfer, Matt Bomer, Joe Manganiello, and Matthew McConaughey, and revolved around Adam, a 19-year-old who was suddenly immersed in the world of male stripping
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TVUtC_0evJu1T300
Success: The original film was made on a budget of $7million and made a massive $167.2million at the box office 

'That might be the reason why I didn't want to do a third one,' he told Clarkson as she showed a shirtless photo of him from the second film. 'Because I have to look like that.'

'It's hard to look like that. Even if you do work out, to be that kind of in shape is not natural.

'You have to starve yourself. I don't think when you're that lean, it's actually healthy for you.'

He also praised those with regular jobs who are able to commit to staying that fit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M2zxh_0evJu1T300
Movie: Magic Mike's sequel, by the title of Magic Mike XXL, was directed by Gregory Jacobs, and released in 2015
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N0MSI_0evJu1T300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRwvT_0evJu1T300
Candid: Channing recently revealed that he almost passed on the opportunity to participate in the third movie due to the rigorous physical requirements involved
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27xlAd_0evJu1T300
Pressure: The actor explained that he didn't want to do a third film because he felt that his body wasn't in the right shape
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OYJyl_0evJu1T300
He said: 'That might be the reason why I didn't want to do a third one,' he told Clarkson as she showed a shirtless photo of him from the second film. Because I have to look like that'

'I don't know how people who work a 9 to 5 actually stay in shape because it's my full-time job, and I can barely do it,' he said.

The actor revealed that he worked out twice a day and ate 'completely right' in order to prepare for the role.

He was also dismayed by the fact that his fitness results take long to attain but can disappear in just days.

'Why — when it takes like, I don't know, two months to get really lean — in three days, you can lose it? It's gone. I was like, 'What happened?'' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rdaiV_0evJu1T300
He added: 'It's hard to look like that. Even if you do work out, to be that kind of in shape is not natural'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AvMIn_0evJu1T300
Scene: Thandiwe put on an animated display during the scene
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uK1Z4_0evJu1T300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41x3nd_0evJu1T300
Channing said: You have to starve yourself. I don't think when you're that lean, it's actually healthy for you'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LEpcY_0evJu1T300
Health: He also praised those with regular jobs who are able to commit to staying that fit

Channing confirmed that he would reprise his role for Magic Mike's Last Dance in November on 2021.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE he expressed that he wants the film to be like 'the Super Bowl of stripping.'

'I want dancing like we've never been able to do in the other two movies, because we had to be honest to what the reality of that world is, which isn't great dancing.'

He also spoke about the importance on the movie having a lead female character.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BsAZM_0evJu1T300
Back in action: Channing confirmed that he would reprise his role for Magic Mike's Last Dance in November on 2021
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JDKsa_0evJu1T300
Lead: He also spoke about the importance on the movie having a lead female character
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gcaPQ_0evJu1T300
He said: 'I want to have an equal, if not even more centralized female character for Mike to really play off'

'I want to have an equal, if not even more centralized female character for Mike to really play off of and almost to... I don't want to say, [to have her] take the baton, but really let the movie be about a female's experience and not Mike's experience, because it has been so much about Mike and the guys' experiences.

'These movies are very, very female-forward. At least that is our intention.'

The film is set to premiere exclusively on HBO Max. The release date has yet to be announced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wbw5P_0evJu1T300
He added: 'These movies are very, very female-forward. At least that is our intention'

