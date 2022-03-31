ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Fitbit’s causing burn hazards

By Staff Report
 3 days ago
Fitbit’s are being recalled. Fitbit recalls Ionic Smartwatches due to burn hazard. One million were sold in the U.S.. There has been...

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

