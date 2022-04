There are reports of a new surge in COVID-19 cases that has a few officials in New York State concerned. The surge is attributed to a new variant of COVID-19 that has emerged. According to reports, Health officials in Monroe County say the new surge in COVID-19 cases can be traced to the onset of the latest subvariant of COVID-19, known as BA-dot-2. The CDC says the variant is now the most dominant one in the country.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO