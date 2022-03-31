ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Dennis Cohrs Obituary

By Sarah Archibald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SBsQZ_0evJsIbP00

Dennis Duane Cohrs, 77, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at his home in Atlantic, Iowa, with his family by his side. He was born on June 2, 1944, in Atlantic, Iowa the son of Harold and Barb (Smith) Cohrs. Dennis attended grade school at Bear Grove #8 and went on to graduate from Atlantic High School in 1962.

Dennis, AKA Buckwheat, was a tenured lifelong truck driver and avid “man behind the wheel”. Starting his career farming in rural Lewis, Iowa on his parents’ family farm, Dennis eventually started his own row crop and livestock operation in the early 1960’s after marrying the love of his life, Judy Lee (Gleason) Cohrs on February 16, 1964. Dennis and Judy farmed until the winter of 1979, and after purchasing a house in Atlantic, Iowa, Dennis continued to drive truck. Dennis drove truck for Conn’s, Suhr’s, American Buildings and retired after driving for Sunny Fresh. Dennis always had the ability to balance family and work and was a true dedicated husband and father to his family. There was no roadblock that would prevent Dennis from making it home for those special moments to ensure his family was safe and sound. “I’ve driven more miles in reverse than most people have forwards” was a famous quote we all remember. Dennis safely delivered his cargo and left his mark in every state but Hawaii and Alaska over his career logging more miles than one can equate.

Dennis enjoyed working in his yard and garden with Judy every weekend. When Dennis wasn’t occupied with his yard and garden, he spent countless days helping Mike and his family remodel the family farm in rural Lewis. He may not have known how the material was to be installed, but he knew how to pick it up and deliver it to the job site, that was his expertise.

Shortly after Dennis retired from Sunny Fresh in 2011, he and Judy purchased a house on Olive Street in Atlantic, Iowa where they lived together until Judy’s passing in September of 2017. There was always a missing piece of the puzzle after Judy’s passing for Dennis and the rest of the family. Dennis was strong but never the same after losing “Judy Babe”. Dennis continued to fight the good fight until his health failed and God called him home to be with Judy and his parents.

Dennis will always be remembered for a man of opinion who would say it to your face whether you liked it or not. No one ever walked away from Dennis without knowing his stance on politics, religion, money, and family. Dennis had a tough outer shell that protected a kind heart if needed. His family all knew dad was only a phone call away if you needed help. “Gramps”, we all loved and will miss you!

Dennis was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Cohrs, his parents, Harold and Barb Cohrs, and in-laws Richard and Minnie “Pat” Gleason. He is survived by his children, Gregg (Colleen) Cohrs of Griswold, IA, Brenda (Jeb) Peck of Atlantic, IA, and Mike (Ligia) Cohrs of rural Lewis, IA; grandchildren, Alex (Chelsea) Dvorak, Jake Dvorak, Zach Cohrs, Cable Cohrs, Hunter Cohrs, Tony Kelley, Nick Orsted, Nichole Perkins, Ashley Cohrs, Morgan Dvorak, and Tia (Dakota) Johnson; great-grandchildren, Lilith Perkins, Hannah Perkins, Justice Perkins, Halston Johnson, Evander Johnson, Brayden Dvorak, Brystol Dvorak, Chance Dvorak, Amara Kelley, Coewhan Kelley; grand-dogs, Ziggy and Red Fox, several nieces and nephews; and his sister Karen (Kenny) Saville, Wichita, KS, and brother Donnie (Jean) Cohrs, Lewis, IA.

Celebration of Dennis Life will be held at 11 am, Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation with the family present will be held from 5 pm till 7 pm at the funeral home on Friday, April 8, 2022. Memorials can be made in his name to Alzheimer’s Association and can be left or mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home at P.O. Box 523 – Atlantic, IA 50022.

A private family burial will take place at the Atlantic Cemetery. The Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic is caring for the Cohrs family at this time and condolences can be sent at: schmidtfamilyfh.com

Comments / 0

Atlantic, IA
Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

